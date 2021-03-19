TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.07 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.07 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

