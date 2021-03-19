Tixl Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

