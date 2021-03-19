Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.47

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.47 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 98.10 ($1.28). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 267,058 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.