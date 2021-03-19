TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $892,644.65 and $121,204.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.49 or 0.99833729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003505 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,071,272 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.