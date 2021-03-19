TOKPIE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $358.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $159,804.08 and approximately $358.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000104 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

