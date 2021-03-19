Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $85.17

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.17, but opened at $81.47. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 5,029 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMP. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.