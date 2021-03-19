TOP (TOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, TOP has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $31.51 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

