Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $18.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

