Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $18.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
