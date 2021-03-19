TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.00. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

BLD stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.12. 571,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,916. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

