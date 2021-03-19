Tornado Price Hits $89.99 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $89.99 or 0.00153174 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $539,928.53 and approximately $541,173.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

