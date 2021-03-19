Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.44

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.44 and traded as high as C$89.46. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$88.65, with a volume of 187,050 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

