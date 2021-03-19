Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.02

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 18032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

TOSYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

