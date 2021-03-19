Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 5,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toshiba has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.81.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

