Total (EPA:FP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.16

Total Se (EPA:FP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.16 ($40.19) and traded as high as €40.94 ($48.16). Total shares last traded at €40.44 ($47.57), with a volume of 7,257,522 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FP shares. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.37 ($51.02).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.16.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

