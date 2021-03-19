Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Towngas China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

