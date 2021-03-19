Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Towngas China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
About Towngas China
