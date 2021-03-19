Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.19

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.19 and last traded at $173.03, with a volume of 52187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.29.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

