Tracy D. Daw Sells 4,946 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

