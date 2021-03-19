Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,674% compared to the typical volume of 285 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,496,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 702,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.