Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,823 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

