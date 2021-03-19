TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. 44,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,842. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

