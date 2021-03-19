Transcodium Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $774,622.49 and approximately $1,322.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

