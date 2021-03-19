Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCLAF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

