TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $602.04. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,740. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.81 and its 200-day moving average is $557.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.21 and a 52 week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

