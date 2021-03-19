TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $241.21 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

