TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.54

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.54 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 2,033 shares traded.

TGL has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £89.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

