Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62. 102,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,118,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

