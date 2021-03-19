Translate Bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,387 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,750% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

