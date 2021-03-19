TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of TransUnion worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,955,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

