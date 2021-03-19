TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 6,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,690. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

