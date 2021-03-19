Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.39 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $240.42 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00452262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.58 or 0.00664382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,382,908 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

