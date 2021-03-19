Treat DAO Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Day (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $158,707.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.23 or 0.00452359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00665020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00077074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.