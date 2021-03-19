Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 123150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18. The company has a market cap of C$85.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of Tree Island Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

