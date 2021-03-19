Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.90. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 25,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$82.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of Tree Island Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

