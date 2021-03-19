Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,542,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $204,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 98,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

