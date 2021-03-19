Trias Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Trias has a market capitalization of $610,952.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

