Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29.

On Thursday, January 14th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $80.33. 866,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.