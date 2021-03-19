TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,596 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,962. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

