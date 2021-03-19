Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Trinity Industries worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.90 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $640,301. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

