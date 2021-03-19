Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0023

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $753,973.61 and $34.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

