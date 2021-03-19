Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $833,569.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

