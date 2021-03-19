TriumphX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $783,590.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $783,590.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00452847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00142353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00685921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

