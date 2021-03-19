TRON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001355 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

