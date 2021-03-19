TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of TrueCar worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 232,968 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

