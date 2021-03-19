TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.16. TrueCar shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 52,834 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

