TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $21.49 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00024206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

