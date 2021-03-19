TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $23.66 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TrueChain has a market cap of $23.66 million and $12.23 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.