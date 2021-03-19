TrueDeck Market Cap Tops $361,757.26 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $361,757.26 and $11,858.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

