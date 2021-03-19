Truegame Market Cap Reaches $87,120.07 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $87,120.07 and approximately $72.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

