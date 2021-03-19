Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Scott Case Sells 9,851 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

