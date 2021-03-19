Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Scott Case Sells 9,851 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE TFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
