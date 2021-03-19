Truist Securiti Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

NXGN stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

